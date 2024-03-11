Various opportunities to learn more, ask questions about proposed stadium sales tax on Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County voters have multiple opportunities to learn about the proposed stadium sales tax before the April 2 election.

On Monday, March 11, multiple listening sessions will be held.



2:30 p.m.: Kansas City Area Development Council listening session at the KC Chamber Board room inside Union Station. You need to register beforehand. Chiefs and Royals leadership will be in attendance.

3 p.m.: Jackson County Legislature Public Hearing hosted by Jeanie Lauer and Megan Marshall at the county courthouse.

6 p.m.: South Kansas City Alliance listening session at Red Bridge Branch Mid-Continent Public Library. It will feature Sly James, a YesOn1JacksonCo advocate, and Becky Nace, Chairwoman for the Committee Against New Royals Stadium Taxes.

KC Area Development Council has other listening sessions planned throughout March. More information and how to register is on the website.

If voters approve, the 3/8 sales tax first approved in 2006 would restart in 2024 for another 40 years. Estimates predict the new tax would collect a little less than $50 million per year, totaling roughly $2 billion over 40 years.

The Royals and Chiefs would split the money from the tax evenly. The Royals released plansto relocate and build a new stadium in the East Crossroads while the Chiefs released renderings of a renovated Truman Sports Complex.