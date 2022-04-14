'We can do better': KCMO Mayor Quinton reacts to rash of homicides

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Following the latest rash of deadly violence in Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas says it's unacceptable to accept the status quo.

"I think it's clear what we're doing right now is not working," Lucas said.

It comes as the families of four people, including a teenager, are grieving Wednesday.

The victims were killed within a 24-hour period.

"This isn't about politics at this point, this is about finding the best programs and pathways and cities around the country, in terms of how they've addressed this," Lucas said.

Lucas believes enforcement is vital, but it can't be the single answer in deterring rampant violence in KCMO.

Late last evening, the City experienced its fourth homicide from separate incidents in the span of 24 hours. Enforcement is vital, but it is also clear that investment through youth mental health and reducing the volume of illegally trafficked and obtained weapons needs our focus — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) April 13, 2022

He points to Tuesday morning's stabbing at Northeast Middle School that took the life of Manuel Guzman.

"It's not about how you have the best screening and how you make it like airport security," Lucas said. "It's really more about how do you reach these kids before they feel the need to respond to stress, to anger, in the way that we saw the other day."

According to the Lucas, there's a plan about to make its way through City Hall drafted by Children's Mercy.

It would address mental health among young people. The $3 million it would take to implement it would come from federal stimulus money.

"We're not going to marginalize that school counselor, that mental health expert, that therapist, that social worker, who says you know what my job is to just give it to these kids," Lucas said. "And I'm going to make sure you reach them and we're going to fund those positions. They are not ancillary. It is clear from the last day they are vital and that they are central to how this community becomes safer."

KCMO has seen safer days.

In 2014, the homicide rate was the lowest in more than 40 years.

At the time, an initiative that partnered law enforcement, social services and community leaders known as the "Kansas City No Violence Alliance" or KC NOVA, received some credit for the success.

"We can do better. I think there has been a prevailing sense in Kansas City over recent years, which needs to change and needs to change fast," Lucas said. "That, you know, everybody's going to do what they can, but nothing will change."