WEATHER UPDATES | Temps tumble overnight as Kansas City awaits winter storm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temperatures tumbled overnight across the Kansas City area, with lows dropping to near 10 degrees.
It's the prelude to a winter storm that's prompted a winter storm warning and cold weather advisories through early Sunday night.
Check back throughout Friday as we track updates on the storm.
UPDATE, 5:40 a.m. | KSHB 41's Marlon Martinez says school districts working to keep busses rolling and warm for students.
UPDATE, 5:35 a.m. | KSHB 41's Lauren Rainson says expect the snow to start after 8 p.m.
Winter weather alerts are posted through the weekend. Expect snow to start after 8pm Friday. #kcwx #mowx #kswx @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/bElNiyyqWk— Lauren Rainson (@LaurenRainson) January 23, 2026
