WEATHER UPDATES | Temps tumble overnight as Kansas City awaits winter storm

School districts working to get buses started, and students warm
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temperatures tumbled overnight across the Kansas City area, with lows dropping to near 10 degrees.

It's the prelude to a winter storm that's prompted a winter storm warning and cold weather advisories through early Sunday night.

Check back throughout Friday as we track updates on the storm.

UPDATE, 5:40 a.m. | KSHB 41's Marlon Martinez says school districts working to keep busses rolling and warm for students.

UPDATE, 5:35 a.m. | KSHB 41's Lauren Rainson says expect the snow to start after 8 p.m.

