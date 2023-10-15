Weekend violence top of mind for Kansas Citians at downtown fall festival

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Less than 24 hours after a shooting involving three teenagers in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, some families felt on edge while at the yearly fall festival on Grand Boulevard, known as Cornucopia.

“I was scared to come here (Cornucopia), to bring my son here. You never know,” said Kansas Citian James Thompson. “There’s so much going on. There’s no telling, you know.”

Saturday night, three juveniles were shot near 13th and Grand, just about a block outside of T-Mobile Center and the fall festival.

At the time of the incident, the carnival was already closed for the night. The T-Mobile Center, however, initiated a shutdown until the scene was secured.

KCMO police said the three male victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

But Saturday's incident was the second multiple-victim shooting of the weekend.

Around 4:30 p.m. Friday, a suspect shot five people near 10th and Indiana — just steps away from a school that had dismissed for the day.

The five victims — all between the ages of 16-18, per police — suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

With the shootings top of mind, some fall festival goers said they felt more aware of their surroundings but did not feel deterred from enjoying their weekend.

“I just try and maneuver at the right time where I feel it’s comfortable for me to go do these things and continue to still live and have fun,” said Glenn Lynch, Cornucopia attendee.

—