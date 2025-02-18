Winter brings sickness, snow days: OP businesses stay open to help those battling flu, cabin fever

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Winter weather and all sicknesses have been top of mind for many Kansas Citians.

Snow and bitter cold canceled most classes in the area Tuesday, with cancellations already pouring in for Wednesday.

Overland Park businesses stay open to help those battling flu or cabin fever

Nevertheless, it was worth braving the roads in Rebecca Sindel’s cost-benefit analysis to bring her kids to Urban Air Adventure Park in Overland Park.

“I had to bring the minivan to get them all here,” said Sindel, a Blue Valley School District parent.

The adventure park was filled Tuesday afternoon with families on yet another snow day.

KSHB 41 Rebecca Sindel

“I thought it was crazy as I was coming here, but it's just so important to get some of their energy out,” she said.

Sindel was just grateful to see open doors, which is why Pharmington Drugs across the parking lot kept its open, too. Owner and pharmacist-in-charge Nick Romo knows winter brings more than snow days, it also brings sicknesses.

“There's someone that's going to need something regardless of the weather, and so I need to be there for them,” he said. “There's a combination of pretty much everything going around now, so anything, upper respiratory, it's going around.”

KSHB 41 Nick Romo

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates at least 22 million Americans have had the flu over the last five months. Romo said some cough medicines and suppressants are in higher demand at his business to fight those symptoms.

But Romo knows taking care of people, snowed-in or sick, comes without a price tag.

“The impact you're making on that one person that does have to venture out in this is greater,” Romo said.

—