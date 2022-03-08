Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Winter storm watch issued for Thursday in Kansas City

Winter storm watch 03-09-2022
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jeff Penner/KSHB 41 News
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Wednesday night through Thursday night.
Winter storm watch 03-09-2022
Posted at 3:20 PM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 16:20:27-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the Kansas City region.

The watch goes into effect Wednesday night and continues through late Thursday night with snow accumulations of three to eight inches possible, according to the National Weather Service.

RELATED | Weather blog: Potential winter storm Thursday in Kansas City

Snowfall could be heavy at times.

“Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute,” the National Weather Service said in announcing the watch.

The snow is expected to start during the early morning hours on Thursday and continue throughout the day.

Temperatures will hover in the low 20s most of Thursday, according to the KSHB 41 Weather Team forecast.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!