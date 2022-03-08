Winter storm watch issued for Thursday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the Kansas City region.

The watch goes into effect Wednesday night and continues through late Thursday night with snow accumulations of three to eight inches possible, according to the National Weather Service.

Snowfall could be heavy at times.

“Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute,” the National Weather Service said in announcing the watch.

The snow is expected to start during the early morning hours on Thursday and continue throughout the day.