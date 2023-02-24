Watch Now
Winter weather blog: Lee’s Summit R-7 schools to dismiss early, cancels evening activities

Posted at 1:57 PM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 14:57:01-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With a winter weather advisory in effect for the Kansas City area, residents are being warned that the evening commute could be hazardous with freezing rain and sleet possible beginning around 3 p.m.

Here is how the winter storm has impacted Kansas City:

1:39 p.m. | The Lee’s Summit R-7 School District announced that it was dismissing all schools a half-hour early on Friday “due to the potential for freezing rain during our late elementary dismissal,” the district said via social media.

The early dismissal is an effort “to ensure safe transportation home,” and the district also canceled all evening activities.

Y Club Lee’s Summit, the district’s before and after-school child care program in conjunction with the YMCA, will close at 4 p.m.

Only last week, a beloved Lee’s Summit High School teacher, Rachael Stone, died in crash on icy road conditions .

