Winter weather blog: Lee’s Summit R-7 schools to dismiss early, cancels evening activities

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With a winter weather advisory in effect for the Kansas City area, residents are being warned that the evening commute could be hazardous with freezing rain and sleet possible beginning around 3 p.m.

Here is how the winter storm has impacted Kansas City:

1:39 p.m. | The Lee’s Summit R-7 School District announced that it was dismissing all schools a half-hour early on Friday “due to the potential for freezing rain during our late elementary dismissal,” the district said via social media.

IMPORTANT: Due to the potential for freezing rain during our late elementary dismissal (4:10 p.m.), the district is dismissing K-12 schools 30 min early to ensure safe transportation home. All evening activities are also cancelled. Y Club Lee's Summit will close at 4 p.m. — Lee's Summit Schools (@LSR7) February 24, 2023

The early dismissal is an effort “to ensure safe transportation home,” and the district also canceled all evening activities.

Y Club Lee’s Summit, the district’s before and after-school child care program in conjunction with the YMCA, will close at 4 p.m.

Only last week, a beloved Lee’s Summit High School teacher , Rachael Stone, died in crash on icy road conditions .

