With delayed progress from city plows, KCK residents dig themselves out of remnants of blizzard

KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel.

Residents in one Kansas City, Kansas, neighborhood are breathing a sigh of relief after a city plow came through their neighborhood Friday afternoon after what they say felt like slow plowing progress.

It’s been a busy week for Charlie Freeling.

Al Miller/KSHB 41 Charlie Freeling, KCK resident who helped shovel streets in his neighborhood

“I wanted to clear this circle drive 'cause trucks don't really come out here,” Freeling said as he shoveled his street Friday morning.

Freeling and his neighbors spent the past few days digging themselves out of the snow after the weekend’s blizzard.

"Well, it’s something that we pay taxes for, but if it gets used on it, it gets used on it," Freeling said.

He says his neighbors have a plow that they used to plow some of the streets with as well.

His neighbor Sherese Matthews says that’s the city’s job.

Al Miller/KSHB 41 Sherese Matthews, KCK resident who helped shovel her neighborhood

“What are we paying for,” Matthews asked.

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas’ Public Works department’s crews started clearing neighborhoods Tuesday after prioritizing what they call ‘Hot’ and ‘Secondary’ routes, which are high-traffic areas.

As of Friday morning, a Public Works spokesperson confirmed crews have been through all routes at least twice.

Matthews says at that point, she hadn’t seen them once, despite calling 3-1-1.

Al Miller/KSHB 41 Snowy street in Matthews and Freeling's neighborhood on Friday, Jan. 10 around noon.

“Wednesday, Thursday it became more of a concern,” Matthews said. "It really concerned me to the point where I’m considering choosing another neighborhood to live in.”

So, they did what they had to do.

“The conditions were treacherous, we literally had to dig as we went,” Matthews said. "We did what we needed to do in regards to the city not addressing the concern."

Tucked away in the back of his neighborhood near the University of Kansas Health System, Freeling says he feels forgotten.

“Quite often, yeah, but it's kind of nice that it's quiet,” Freeling said.

It was quiet until a UG truck showed up and canceled Freeling’s plans of shoveling all day.

Al Miller/KSHB 41 Snow plow comes through Freeling and Matthews' neighborhood on Friday afternoon.

“That was interesting,” Freeling said when he saw the truck pull up. “I haven't seen one that looks like that down our street before.”

UG trucks like the one Freeling saw will be working in neighborhoods all weekend.

They're hoping Friday's higher temperatures will make salt and plowing more effective.

"Crews have plowed all routes twice and focused on salting Hot and Secondary routes last night,” said Public Works’ Community Engagement Officer Dave Reno. “Today, they’re salting neighborhood streets and will plow as snowpack breaks up. Snowpack is sometimes left intentionally to provide safer traction over underlying ice. Residents are encouraged to dial 3-1-1 to report issues or request service."

Matthews says timing mattered for her and her neighbors when it came to getting necessities like groceries or making it to work.

"Finally they came through," Matthews said. "I feel like it should have been sooner. Again, we came together as a neighborhood and tried to get things done, but I guess better late than never.”

The city is still asking residents for patience.

“Teams have not forgotten about our residents,” Reno said. “Crews will remain out until the streets are clear, but a storm of this magnitude will take time and effort.”

As for Freeling, he can finally catch his breath and breathe a sigh of relief.

“I guess somebody let them know to come and help us out which is appreciated,” Freeling said. “Less work for me.”

In addition to calling 3-1-1, the UG is also encouraging residents to visit mywyco.wycokck.org to report any issues or make requests for plowing and/or salting.

—