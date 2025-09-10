Wyandotte County judge seals affidavit in case against suspect charged in Ofc. Simoncic's death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wyandotte County District Court Chief Judge Robert Burns has sealed certain court documents in connection with the capital murder charge against Dennis Mitchell III in the death of Kansas City, Kansas, Police Ofc. Hunter Simoncic .

In his ruling made Tuesday, Burns sealed the affidavit, claiming that public release could “jeopardize the physical, mental or emotional safety or well-being of the victim, witness, confidential source, or undercover agent, or cause the destruction of evidence,” and “interfere with any prospective law enforcement action, criminal investigation or prosecution.”

LINK | Read Burns’ filing

Online court records reveal the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office and attorneys representing Mitchell, 31, both made motions to seal the affidavit in the case. Kansas judges have the final say whether to seal the affidavit, release it in full or release it with redactions.

Mitchell was charged on Aug. 27 with capital murder of a law enforcement officer, two counts of felony theft, one count of felony fleeing police and one count of criminal possession of a firearm by a felon.

In late July, Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Deputy Elijah Ming was also killed in the line of duty.

District Attorney Mark Dupree charged Shawn Harris with capital murder in connection with Ming’s death.

A request to release the affidavit in Harris’ case was approved by Burns, though the document was significantly redacted.

LINK | See the Harris affidavit

Dupree announced last month he will seek the death penalty as a sentencing option for Harris if he is found guilty.

Dupree has not yet announced if he will seek the death penalty as a sentencing option against Mitchell, though Mitchell’s court-appointed attorneys all have experience with handling death penalty cases in Kansas.

