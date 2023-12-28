As Kansas City continues seeing record-breaking violence, families reflect on losing loved ones

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 2023 is on track to being the deadliest year in Kansas City, Missouri's, history with 179 homicides as of Wednesday.

The 179th homicide happened on Dec. 26 and tied this year’s number with 2020.

And behind each of those homicides was a person, like Ahmad Simmons. He was the city’s 51st homicide.

His father, Tommy Simmons, is a community activist who works with families like his. After losing his son, it gave him a new perspective on the work he does.

“A lot of people who never have had a loss, they really don’t understand, but I do,” Simmons said.

His loss is something that hits home because of how big of a hole it left in his life.

“Ahmad was the life of the party,” he said. “He always liked to joke and clown around and everything.”

LaNease Burns says her father, Joseph Burns, was the same way.

“He was just full of life,” Burns said. “He liked to travel, he enjoyed everything.”

She and her father were extremely close, which is why when he was shot and killed in August, it was extremely shocking.

“It still leaves you in shock because you don’t expect it to be your family or somebody that you love dearly,” Burns said.

Simmons and Burns are still coming to terms with the fact that there is they can do to get their loved ones back.

So the second best thing: closure and answers.

“This is going on year after year after year, so somebody gotta stop and say, ‘Hey, we gotta try something different, something new, something we ain’t never did before,’” Simmons said.

