Erin's House scheduled to open in the new year following vandalism in August

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Kansas City-based Healing House has a project underway to both provide a hand for the homeless single mothers and honor the memory of Erin Langhofer.

Erin's House will stand on the corner of Benton Boulevard and E. 7th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

Langhofer was killed in 2019 at First Fridays in Kansas City.

"Erin continues and will continue forever to help women and children who are victims of domestic violence and substance use disorder," Healing House founder and CEO Bobbi Jo Reed said.

The home was vacant, without power and running water for nearly a decade.

Four months ago, KSHB 41 was at the future home after vandals stole an HVAC system and copper wiring. That pushed their holiday opening timeline back months.

"That’s why you know what…Healing House exists because we make the community better around us so once we get here that will cut down a lot of the things going on right around here," Jo Reed said.

The community helped raise more than $10,000 during the delay caused by the vandalism. It's support that assures them in the year year, the doors of Erin's House will be open.

"I vision this like going to grandma's house but a cool grandma and when you walk in and sit on the couch you can just breathe and be comfortable," Jo Reed said. "That’s what this will be a breath of fresh air. A new start and new beginning."

