Travis Kelce's donation to Operation Breakthrough keeps co-founder's legacy alive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Travis Kelce partnered with breakfast company Kodiak to donate 25,000 meals to children in Kansas City at Operation Breakthrough.

The non-profit, which provides critical resources to children and families, is mourning the loss of one of it’s founders, Sister Berta.

Sister Berta and her good friend, Sister Corita, started Operation Breakthrough in 1971.

What started as watching a few children at home is now an organization that serves over 700 children every day.

Their mission started with a dream.

“When I walk in the building, I just feel her," Vanshay Purnell, Sister Berta's daughter, said. "I always think, 'What would Sister Berta or Sister Corita do?' That’s how I usually go through my day-to-day.”

Operation Breakthrough prepared a pancake breakfast for its kids Friday to celebrate Travis Kelce's donation.

They served Chiefs and Operation Breakthrough-inspired pancakes in honor of Travis Kelce and Sister Berta.

“No matter how big you make it, giving back is your number one priority,” entrepreneurship educator Shirl Nichols said.

Travis Kelce’s impact goes beyond the field and so does this donation.

“They (Sister Berta and Sister Corita) wanted to make it bigger for more kids and more families," Purnell said. "I feel like they’re doing that.”

It’s just one of the ways Sister Berta’s legacy lives on.

“I think she would just be speechless," Purnell said of her mom. "She would be in awe about all the kids they’re helping still. It’s been a long time coming.”

