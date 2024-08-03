'Wish it would’ve happened sooner': Shawnee Mission student reacts to slur policy in student handbook

KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson covers portions of Johnson County, including Overland Park, Shawnee and Mission. If you have a story idea to share, send Alyssa an email to alyssa.jackson@kshb.com.

As students prepare to head back to school, the Shawnee Mission School District is reinforcing language in their student handbook.

The school board voted to include a policy this year in the student handbook prohibiting "derogatory slurs."

According to a spokesperson for the district, the policy already existed, but all policies aren't referenced in their handbook.

The policy is a reminder of a racial attack on Bre'yanna Brown, a student at Shawnee Mission East High School when the incident happened.

Another student called Brown a racial slur, attacked her and broke her nose.

The student pleaded guilty to aggravated battery/great harm and was sentenced to 18 months in juvenile custody.

Parents and students called on the district to make changes, including allowing students to defend themselves when faced with situations similar to Bre'yanna's.

The district said they don't have a zero tolerance policy, but any student who engages in fighting will face consequences.

Brown is still pleased with the district doubling down on policies that protect students.

"I wish it would've happened sooner," she said. "There have been a lot of people before the change happened that had racial problems."

Brown's parents took her out of Shawnee Mission East High School after the incident and she attends a different school within the district.

"I don't trust the staff there to take care of my child," said Linyka Brown, Bre'yanna's mother. "When you send your kids to school, you’re saying, ‘Hey, you’re gonna take care of my child, they’re gonna be protected,’ and they didn’t do that."'

The message is the same from Bre'yanna's mother regardless of the school her child attends.

She remains proud of how Bre'yanna handled herself that day.

"I've always taught them, 'Hey, you're a Black child,"' Linkya Brown said. "These things might happen."

Brown also said she's always taught Bre’yanna that she has to protect herself.

Heading into her third year of high school, Bre'yanna hopes the policy in the handbook will help prevent attacks from happening again.

"I'm just hoping for better protection if anything else happens," she said. "I'm hoping for support."

A district spokesperson said while their policies haven't changed, conversations with students led them to include the language referencing derogatory slurs in the student handbook.