All 6 Chiefs selected expected to participate in Pro Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All six Kansas City Chiefs who were selected for the 2022 Pro Bowl are included on the final roster for the annual AFC-NFC all-star exhibition.

Left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., defensive end Frank Clark, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, tight end Travis Kelce, strong safety Tyrann Mathieu and quarterback Patrick Mahomes are on the final roster released by the NFL .

Mahomes was picked as the Offensive MVP in his only other Pro Bowl appearance, completing 7 of 14 passes for 156 yards with a touchdown in the 2019 Pro Bowl.

He’s been selected for the game in all four seasons as an NFL starter.

Mathieu, who is an impending free agent, may be making his final appearance in a Chiefs uniform, though General Manager Brett Veach seemed to leave the door open Tuesday for a reunion.

Two of Mathieu’s three career Pro Bowl selections have come during the last two seasons with Kansas City.

This is Kelce’s seventh career Pro Bowl selection. It is the third for Brown — who also is an impending free agent, though Veach said he expects him to return next season — and Clark.

The game is slated for 2 p.m. Sunday from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and will air on ABC, ESPN and Disney XD.

ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” crew — Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters, Steve Levy and Brian Griese — will call the game.

No Kansas City players have participated in the Pro Bowl since the 2019 season, because the Chiefs made the Super Bowl each of the last two seasons.

Hill, who’s been selected for the Pro Bowl in all six NFL seasons, also will participate in the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, which airs at 6 p.m. on Thursday on ESPN.

Among the competitions there will be Best Catch, Fastest Man, Precision Passing, Thread the Needle and Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball

The other players for the AFC are Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews, Cleveland running back Nick Chubb and cornerback Denzel Ward, Buffalo wide receiver Stefon Diggs, Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James, New England quarterback Mac Jones and Las Vegas wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.

The NFC will be represented by Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins and wide receiver Justin Jefferson, Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs and linebacker Micah Parsons, New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara, Philadelphia cornerback Darius Slay and Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson.

Tampa Bay will have the most players in the game with seven, but quarterback Tom Brady is not on the final roster.

Indianapolis and Kansas City are second with six players apiece.

The NFL will test the Spot and Choose method to replace the opening kickoff for each half.

The visiting team calls heads or tails and the team that wins the coin flip can choose to “spot” the ball anywhere on the field or “choose” whether to start on offense or defense.

The team that doesn’t win the toss gets the other option.

The coin-flip loser gets to select to “spot” the ball or “choose” to go on offense or defense first to start the second half.

For the second straight year, a 35/25 play clock will replace the usual 40/25 play clock.

Additionally, a team that scores can elect to give the ball to the opponent at its 25-yard line or elect to have a fourth-and-15 at their own 25-yard line once again.

Tennessee’s Mike Vrabel will coach the AFC, while Green Bay’s Matt LaFleur will coach the NFC.