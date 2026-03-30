Royals’ new stadium will include crown, fountain feature; location is unsure

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie .

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The owner of the Kansas City Royals reinforced Monday he’s committed to moving the team’s stadium, saying “multiple options” remain on the table.

John Sherman shared the update ahead of the team’s home opener at Kauffman Stadium.

He said the options include downtown Kansas City, Missouri, and Washington Square Park, North Kansas City — which was a finalist in 2023 — and even possibilities in Kansas, although the team previously ruled out the Aspiria campus.

“I’m as anxious as anybody to get this behind us,” Sherman admitted.

Royals owner John Sherman says he hopes to talk new stadium site sooner rather than later

Voters rejected plans for a stadium in the Crossroads in 2024. The ballot measure would’ve extended a sales tax benefiting the Royals and Chiefs. The Chiefs have since announced a move to Kansas.

For the first time, Sherman revealed some results of a survey the team sent fans in 2025. He said the majority of fans wanted the team to stay in Kauffman, followed by downtown, then North Kansas City. The suburban Kansas option finished last.

Sherman said he was not surprised by that ranking, but it doesn’t change his mind on moving the stadium.

“I don’t think I’d be doing my job if we stayed here (at Kauffman) because you’d be leaving it to someone else to make sure we take care of the long-term strategic decision of where we’ll be," he said.

Sherman said the survey revealed fans want some sort of crown and fountain in the new stadium in homage to The K. Sherman said he directed architects to make that possible.

“I think you can do something new and cool and bring the tradition, the things that are special about the ballpark,” he said.

Royals fan Randy Stewart said he’s ready for the new tradition of downtown baseball.

“I love it here, but it’s time for change, to go downtown because it will bring more to the economy. Develop it and bring the people,” Stewart said.

John Batten/KSHB Royals fan Randy Stewart speaks with a reporter.

No matter where the stadium ends up, fans just want to know where it’s going after years of speculation.

“I would like to know as soon as possible so we know what the future is going to look like and how many more games we have to catch here to get those memories in,” said fan Curtis Hall.

John Batten/KSHB Curtis Hall attends the Royals' 2026 home opener.

The Jackson County executive said he’s having conversations with the Royals. Mayor Quinton Lucas has repeatedly publicized his efforts to keep the team in KCMO.

Clay County leaders confirmed they’re “hanging” in the conversation.

Contrary to Sherman’s statement, the speaker of the house in Kansas said he’s unaware of conversations between the state and the Royals about the stadium.

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