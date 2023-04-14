Chiefs 2023 mock draft: Tod Palmer's picks for Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs have 10 picks in the upcoming NFL Draft, which takes place on the largest-ever stage (literally, according to the league’s suits) from April 27-29 outside Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.

This Chiefs mock-draft exercise is meant to provide a baseline of what the team could do to fill in roster holes with those selections, but there are a couple caveats:



General Manager Brett Veach is aggressive and shrewd, so there’s no way Kansas City stands pat and picks at the 10 spots they currently have;

I fully expect, assuming a player they like slides into the 20s as it did last year with cornerback Trent McDuffie, for the Chiefs to trade up in the first round;

Veach hasn’t clued me into his thinking nor have I seen the Chiefs’ draft evaluations, so they may value players wildly different than I do. It’s just meant to be something fun to spark conversation.

Last week, I broke down some of the existing roster holes that Kansas City seems likely to address, so I won’t rehash it here except to say that wide receiver and the trenches (on both sides of the ball) are widely viewed as the Chiefs’ biggest needs.

For another perspective, be sure to check out Nick Jacobs’ big board and his version of Kansas City’s seven-round mock draft, which hopefully you’ve already read but should read again and bookmark anyway.

Tod Palmer’s Chiefs mock draft, v1.0

First round, No. 31 overall

WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

Hyatt may be long gone or the Chiefs may have to move up into the low 20s to get the speedster from Tennessee, but it would be a dream scenario.

He doesn’t have Tyreek Hill speed, but he’s in the Mecole Hardman Jr. ballpark with more consistent downfield production in college.

Hyatt has a breakout junior season under former Missouri offensive coordinator Josh Heupel, snagging 67 passes for 1,267 yards with 15 touchdowns in 12 games.

NFL Network analyst Lance Zierlein compared Hyatt to DeSean Jackson, who had a pretty successful run in Andy Reid’s offense with Philadelphia.

He is a threat to turn any receptions into a touchdown — deep posts, go routes, short slants, flats passes from motion and well-blocked bubble screens.

Other receiver options at No. 31 (or via incremental trade up) USC’s Jordan Addison, Boston College’s Zay Flowers or TCU’s Quentin Johnson.

An athletic defensive tackle, a defensive end to pair with last year’s late first-round pick, George Karlaftis, or an offensive tackle — if the more pressing needs at receiver and defensive line are too picked over to offer value — could be options with the pick as well.

Second round, No. 63 overall

DE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

Foskey’s flaws mostly involve technique, but in Joe Cullen Veach trusts.

He shows a good first step, the ability to convert speed to power, a high motor and the relentlessness needed to be strong against the run on the edge.

With an NFL strength program and Cullen’s tutelage, Foskey could turn into a second-round steal.

Depending on the first-round pick, the Chiefs also could eye a wide receiver, like Cincinnati’s Tyler Scott or Tennessee’s Cedric Tilman, and there could be some interesting offensive-tackle prospects remaining.

Third round, No. 95 overall

OT Tyler Steen, Alabama

It would be great if Syracuse’s Matthew Bergeron or another higher-rated tackle slid within the Chiefs’ range here, but I wasn’t comfortable projecting that with a relatively thin offensive-tackle crop.

Steen probably won’t be a plug-and-play option at right tackle, but he could develop into a much-needed swing tackle and eventually could emerge as a starter in his career.

He’s had good coaching and plays with solid technique, possessing the athleticism to move laterally and handle a wide rush and the awareness to pick up looping rushers from the inside on twists and games.

There also will be some intriguing options at wide receiver and possibly edge rusher, should Kansas City still desire to address either of those spots.

Fourth round, No. 122 overall

DT Kobie Turner, Wake Forest

Turner is undersized, which means he could have positional versatility but also raise concerns about his ability to handle the run-blocking and double teams at the NFL level.

His athleticism pops on film as does his ferocity and hustle.

Evaluations of Turner are disparate, but I’m betting on Cullen to get the best from Turner’s speed, agility and competitiveness.

Fourth round, No. 134 overall

S Marte Mapu, Sacramento State

Mapu played in a hybrid role in college, part linebacker and part defensive back, but the Chiefs seem to covet versatility and aren’t afraid to fire off a pick for small-school talents in the middle rounds.

Mapu may be the next defensive back in that mold. He has long arms and runs well, so he hits better as a safety than in the slot with somewhat limited cover skills.

But he should add value as a blitzer and on special teams.

Fifth round, No. 166 overall

G Andrew Vorhees, USC

If tackle remains a need, Oklahoma’s Wanya Morris or a player with a similar profile might be a better fit, but Vorhees can be had at a discount after suffering a torn ACL at the NFL Combine.

Veach has a history of making exactly this kind of shrewd move in later rounds, but adding a steady and experienced interior lineman.

Sixth round, No. 178 overall

RB Keaton Mitchell, East Carolina

I want to talk myself into Kansas State’s Deuce Vaughn here, because I think he would be fascinating in Reid’s offense.

Vaughn is electric and obviously played at a higher level of football, but Mitchell might be even more dynamic in the open field with his 4.37-second speed.

Maybe it’s the visions of Jerick McKinnon’s legendary blitz pickups in my head, but my biggest hesitation is whether Keaton (or Vaughn, for that matter) will be serviceable in the NFL in pass protection. If not, it limits their role, because protecting Mahomes is paramount.

If the Chiefs value that, but still want a third-down running-back option, Georgia’s Kenny McIntosh might fit the bill and this could be the sweet spot to find an intriguing backfield addition.

Sixth round, No. 217 overall

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA

Thompson-Robinson threw for more than 10,000 yards and rushed for at least 600 each of the last seasons, accounting for 116 touchdowns in his Bruins career.

He strong-armed and battle-tested, giving him the DNA to stick in the NFL. His age and experience also could be an asset in the film room, having played for a former NFL coach in Chip Kelly at UCLA.

Seventh round, No. 249 overall

CB Mekhi Blackmon, USC

Blackmon is a handsy corner, which could be a problem in the NFL. He had five pass interference calls last season with the Trojans.

But Blackmon’s instincts are terrific. There’s some technique to clean up and he lacks the Chiefs typically prefer, but beggars can’t be choosy this late in the draft.

He’s slightly built, but Blackmon is a gamer.

Seventh round, No. 250 overall

WR Rakim Jarrett, Maryland

Jarrett has the speed and athleticism, but he’ll need help to develop as a route runner and has a tendency to drop passes.

But adding 4.44-second speed this late in the draft might be worth the gamble. He has experience with jet sweeps, shows elusiveness downfield and tracks the ball well.

Jarrett could provide some insurance for Kadarius Toney and an option to replace Hardman.

