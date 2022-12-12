Chiefs coach Andy Reid says Pacheco, McKinnon 'complement each other'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Knock on wood, but the Kansas City Chiefs may have found a stabilization at running back.

Chiefs fans have had plenty of concerns with the team, especially when it comes to the carnival carousel of personnel on punt-returning duties.

But one of those concerns certainly isn't the running back position at the moment.

Running backs Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon have stabled a position many Chiefs fans had questions about heading into the season, especially regarding former first-rounder Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

But after Edwards-Helaire suffered an ankle injury against the Los Angeles Chargers last month, the Chiefs were forced to increase the playing times of Pacheco and McKinnon.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid praised the duo of Pacheco and McKinnon as they both "complement each other."

"They're both two completely different type of games," Reid said. "You have a good balance there."

McKinnon and Pacheco both showed the value of their partnership.

Pacheco was again a presence on the ground, amassing 70 yards on 13 carries, which averages to 5.4 yards per carry.

McKinnon made a mark as a safety net for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, catching seven receptions for 112 yards and two touchdowns, which included a ridiculous no-look pass from Mahomes that McKinnon ran for 56 yards to the endzone.

Reid applauded the impact of "dinosaur" McKinnon on the team, especially considering the injuries and setbacks he has suffered throughout his NFL career.

"You're playing nine years at running back in the National Football League, those are dog years," Reid said. "The last couple years with (the Chiefs), he comes out in a very positive way and shape for the team."

Reid also feels like running back Ronald Jones, who has been mainly on the bench this season, could join the fray.

"It's a pretty good situation that we have (at running back)," Reid said.

