Chiefs DT Chris Jones, TE Travis Kelce, RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire active at Jacksonville

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will be at full strength for their third meeting with Jacksonville in the last 10 months.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and tight end Travis Kelce, who were both listed as questionable , are active for the game.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones, who ended his contract holdout Monday, also will be on the field .

The Chiefs elevated running back La’Mical Perine from the practice squad as insurance in case Edwards-Helaire couldn’t play, but he is among the team’s seven inactives .

Kansas City also elevated defensive tackle Matt Dickerson from the practice squad and he will be active, but two other young DTs — rookie Keondre Coburn, who had one tackle for a loss in the season-opening loss to Detroit, and Neil Farrell, acquired via trade with Las Vegas in preseason — are inactive.

Offensive linemen Lucas Niang and Wanya Morris, another Chiefs rookie, also are inactive along with two other rookies, cornerback Nic Jones and defensive BJ Thompson.

The Jaguars listed two starting offensive linemen, center Luke Fortner and guard Brandon Scherff, as questionable, but both are active.

Jacksonville’s inactives are wide receivers Parker Washington and Elijah Cooks, running back Jamycal Hasty and safety Antonio Johnson.

The Chiefs beat the Jaguars, who are coached by former Kansas City offensive coordinator Doug Pederson, in the regular season and the AFC Divisional playoffs last season.

—