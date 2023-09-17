Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Chiefs DT Chris Jones, TE Travis Kelce, RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire active at Jacksonville

Super Bowl Chiefs Football
Ross D. Franklin/AP
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25), tight end Travis Kelce (87) and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (99) pause on the field after warming up during an NFL football practice in Tempe, Ariz., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. The Chiefs are scheduled to play against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Super Bowl Chiefs Football
Posted at 11:00 AM, Sep 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-17 12:00:48-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will be at full strength for their third meeting with Jacksonville in the last 10 months.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and tight end Travis Kelce, who were both listed as questionable, are active for the game.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones, who ended his contract holdout Monday, also will be on the field.

The Chiefs elevated running back La’Mical Perine from the practice squad as insurance in case Edwards-Helaire couldn’t play, but he is among the team’s seven inactives.

Kansas City also elevated defensive tackle Matt Dickerson from the practice squad and he will be active, but two other young DTs — rookie Keondre Coburn, who had one tackle for a loss in the season-opening loss to Detroit, and Neil Farrell, acquired via trade with Las Vegas in preseason — are inactive.

Offensive linemen Lucas Niang and Wanya Morris, another Chiefs rookie, also are inactive along with two other rookies, cornerback Nic Jones and defensive BJ Thompson.

The Jaguars listed two starting offensive linemen, center Luke Fortner and guard Brandon Scherff, as questionable, but both are active.

Jacksonville’s inactives are wide receivers Parker Washington and Elijah Cooks, running back Jamycal Hasty and safety Antonio Johnson.

The Chiefs beat the Jaguars, who are coached by former Kansas City offensive coordinator Doug Pederson, in the regular season and the AFC Divisional playoffs last season.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone