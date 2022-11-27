Chiefs FS Juan Thornhill’s cleats net nearly $30K in raffle to benefit UVA shooting victims

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Juan Thornhill’s custom cleats honoring the University of Virginia football players who were shot to death Nov. 13 by a former teammate raised nearly $30,000 for the victims’ families.

Thornhill announced three days after the shooting that he would wear cleats honoring Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.

1.15.41 👼🏽🧡💙 wearing these Sunday to celebrate you 3 pic.twitter.com/Q5bJo96PF6 — The_Juan_And_Only (@Juan_Thornhill) November 16, 2022

The trio of Cavaliers players were juniors. Chris Jones Jr. , who was on Virginia’s roster during the 2018 season, has been charged with several felonies, including three counts of second-degree murder .

Thornhill, who the Chiefs chose in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft from UVA, announced the raffle for his game-worn cleats on Nov. 20, offering the chance to win the shoes plus two playoff tickets and a signed jersey for each $20 donation.

All proceeds are set to benefit the shooting victims.

UVA STRONG ⚔️ Donate at the link in my bio to enter to win these custom cleats, signed jersey, and 2 playoff tickets.

ALL DONATIONS WILL BENEFIT THE VICTIMS!https://t.co/gmbZyaDH8O pic.twitter.com/VpHsNwtFug — The_Juan_And_Only (@Juan_Thornhill) November 20, 2022

Thornhill announced Saturday that the raffle raised $28,374 in a post on Twitter thanking those who entered.

Andrew Jenkins won the raffle prize.

Thank you to everyone who entered and supported! Together we raised $28,374 to support the UVA victims 💙🧡⚔️ pic.twitter.com/K0VAypoQwC — The_Juan_And_Only (@Juan_Thornhill) November 26, 2022

Thornhill, who left last week’s win against the Los Angeles Chargers with a calf injury late in the first half , won’t play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. He is officially inactive for the game.

Thornhill played 100% of Kansas City’s defensive snaps in the previous seven games before the injury at LA. He currently is tied for fifth on the Chiefs with 35 tackles this season.

