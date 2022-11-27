Chiefs FS Juan Thornhill’s cleats net nearly $30K in raffle to benefit UVA shooting victims

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Juan Thornhill’s custom cleats honoring the University of Virginia football players who were shot to death Nov. 13 by a former teammate raised nearly $30,000 for the victims’ families.
Thornhill announced three days after the shooting that he would wear cleats honoring Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.
1.15.41 👼🏽🧡💙 wearing these Sunday to celebrate you 3 pic.twitter.com/Q5bJo96PF6— The_Juan_And_Only (@Juan_Thornhill) November 16, 2022
The trio of Cavaliers players were juniors. Chris Jones Jr., who was on Virginia’s roster during the 2018 season, has been charged with several felonies, including three counts of second-degree murder.
Thornhill, who the Chiefs chose in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft from UVA, announced the raffle for his game-worn cleats on Nov. 20, offering the chance to win the shoes plus two playoff tickets and a signed jersey for each $20 donation.
All proceeds are set to benefit the shooting victims.
UVA STRONG ⚔️ Donate at the link in my bio to enter to win these custom cleats, signed jersey, and 2 playoff tickets.— The_Juan_And_Only (@Juan_Thornhill) November 20, 2022
ALL DONATIONS WILL BENEFIT THE VICTIMS!https://t.co/gmbZyaDH8O pic.twitter.com/VpHsNwtFug
Thornhill announced Saturday that the raffle raised $28,374 in a post on Twitter thanking those who entered.
Andrew Jenkins won the raffle prize.
Thank you to everyone who entered and supported! Together we raised $28,374 to support the UVA victims 💙🧡⚔️ pic.twitter.com/K0VAypoQwC— The_Juan_And_Only (@Juan_Thornhill) November 26, 2022
Thornhill, who left last week’s win against the Los Angeles Chargers with a calf injury late in the first half, won’t play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. He is officially inactive for the game.
Thornhill played 100% of Kansas City’s defensive snaps in the previous seven games before the injury at LA. He currently is tied for fifth on the Chiefs with 35 tackles this season.
