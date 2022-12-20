Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes up for FedEx Air weekly award after win at Houston

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes’ record-setting performance Sunday in the Kansas City Chiefs’ 30-24 overtime win at Houston earned him yet another nomination for the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week.

Mahomes completed 36 of 41 passes, including the last 20 of the game and all 19 in the second half, in leading Kansas City’s comeback.

No quarterback in NFL history with at least 40 pass attempts has ever posted a better completion percentage in a single game (87.8%).

Mahomes’ completion percentage also set a Chiefs single-game record .

He finished with 336 yards — his eighth 300-yard game in the last nine and ninth of the season — and two touchdowns with no interceptions as Kansas City clinched a seventh consecutive AFC West championship and reached the playoffs for the eighth straight season.

Mahomes now has 35 touchdowns on the season. He's done that four times in his career, which already is tied for the third-most in NFL history .

Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins, who went 34 of 54 for 460 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions in helping the Vikings rally from a 33-0 halftime hole to win in overtime, and Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence, who finished 27 of 42 for 318 yards with four touchdowns and an interception in an overtime win against Dallas, are the other nominees.

New England’s Rhamondre Stevenson, Atlanta’s Tyler Allgeier and Denver’s Latavius Murray are the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week nominees for Week 15.