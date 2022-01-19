Chiefs RB Darrel Williams, CB Rashad Fenton miss practice Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire returned to practice Wednesday for the Kansas City Chiefs, who had two players unavailable, according to coach Andy Reid.

Edwards-Helaire’s backup, Darrel Williams (toe), and cornerback Rashad Fenton (back) also missed practice ahead of the Chiefs’ showdown Sunday against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional round.

RELATED | Chiefs with something to prove this time vs. Bills

Fenton was a late scratch when his back locked up before a 42-21 win against Pittsburgh in last weekend’s Wild Card round.

Williams played only a handful of snaps against the Steelers, finishing with 4 yards rushing on one carry. He also was part of a first-quarter fumble, which T.J. Watt returned for a touchdown.

Edwards-Helaire, who missed the final two games of the regular season with a shoulder injury , practiced briefly last week, but wasn’t able to go against Pittsburgh.

Reid said Clyde Edwards-Helaire "moved around well" at practice.

"We'll see tomorrow and how he back-to-backs these things,” Reid said, noting that he felt good about Edwards-Helaire’s chances to play midweek last week and it didn’t happen.

Veteran Jerick McKinnon totaled 142 yards from scrimmage with Edwards-Helaire and Williams sidelined.

Williams led the Chiefs in rushing during the regular season with 558 yards and added 452 yards receiving for his first career season with more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage.

Edwards-Helaire, who also missed five games midseason with a knee injury, finished second on the team with 517 yards rushing.

McKinnon, who had only 12 carries for 62 yards with 13 catches for 107 yards from scrimmage in 13 regular-season games, actually ranked fifth on the team in rushing behind Patrick Mahomes (381 yards) and fellow backup running back Derrick Gore (256).

Fenton had 49 tackles and finished fourth on the Chiefs with seven passes defended in 14 games during the regular season.

Kansas City hosts Buffalo at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday in a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship Game. The Bills beat the Chiefs during a Week 5 meeting earlier this season on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.