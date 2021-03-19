Chiefs re-sign RT Mike Remmers as offensive-line rebuild continues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs are bringing back veteran right tackle Mike Remmers on a one-year deal, his agent confirmed Thursday afternoon.

Remmers, 31, started 10 games last season at right tackle — and played well — after Mitchell Schwartz went down with a back injury in October.

Congrats to my client Mike Remmers on agreeing to terms with the Kansas City Chiefs to be their starting right tackle again this season! — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) March 18, 2021

The deal reportedly is worth $3.5 million guaranteed with incentives that could double his 2021 salary, according to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport.

The #Chiefs have signed OT Mike Remmers to a 1-year deal worth $3.5M guaranteed, source said, with a total max value of $7M. Their starter. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2021

Remmers — who projects as the starting right tackle, but could be challenged for the spot by 2020 third-round pick Lucas Niang — was flagged for three holding penalties and two false starts during the 2020 season with Kansas City.

Niang opted out of the 2020 season , per the NFL's agreement with the players' union amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chiefs released Schwartz and starting left tackle Eric Fisher last week in cost-cutting moves to get under the NFL’s $182.5-million salary cap for the 2021 season.

Kansas City remade a chunk of its interior offensive line through free agency, signing left guard Joe Thuney to a five-year deal worth $80 million and right guard Kyle Long to a one-year deal.

Remmers moved to left tackle for Super Bowl LV after Fisher suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon.

He and Andrew Wylie, who moved from right guard to right tackle against Tampa Bay, struggled against the Buccaneers pass rush, but the Chiefs obviously were pleased with his performance during the regular season on the right side of the line.

The Chiefs tendered Andrew Wylie on Wednesday, giving them the right to match any contract offer he receives.

Remmers, who went undrafted in 2012 out of Oregon State, previously started at tackle for Carolina (2014-16), Minnesota (2017-18) and the New York Giants (2019).