Chiefs Super Bowl diary: KSHB 41 Anchor Dia Wall provides updates from Phoenix

KANSAS CITY, Mo. —

Kansas City is enjoying its third Super Bowl appearance in four seasons and there’s nothing better than sharing the excitement of Chiefs Kingdom.

Follow me here as I spend Super Bowl week in Phoenix.

Monday, Feb. 6

Super Bowl week is here!

VIDEO | Dia checks in from Phoenix

READ | Chiefs Kingdom touches down in Phoenix

Good morning KC! 👋🏽@NewsPhotogAl & I are starting fast & furious this Monday…



Live in 12 minutes on @KSHB41 News Today! Headed to Glendale to check out the host city. Then, you know I’ve got some food on deck with a fun, #ChiefsKingdom twist! 😋



Who’s with me?! pic.twitter.com/aZBbVl0tVd — Dia Wall (@DiaWall) February 6, 2023

Sunday, Feb. 5

Today was a travel day:

From KC to Phoenix! ✈️



Shout out to Ms. Donna & Mr. Tim who let me sit with them on the flight. Meet them & a few more Chiefs fans ❤️💛 tomorrow morning on @KSHB41 at 6am‼️



Let’s get ready to have some #SuperBowlLVII fun, y’all ☺️ pic.twitter.com/nLHgLh2IHE — Dia Wall (@DiaWall) February 6, 2023

—