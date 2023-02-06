Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Chiefs Super Bowl diary: KSHB 41 Anchor Dia Wall provides updates from Phoenix

Dia Diary 2_6.jpeg
Dia Wall/KSHB 41
Shout out to Ms. Donna & Mr. Tim who let me sit with them on the flight from Kansas City to Phoenix on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.
Dia Diary 2_6.jpeg
Posted at 10:41 AM, Feb 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-06 11:41:25-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hey, y’all!

What a time to be covering the Kansas City Chiefs for KSHB 41— your Home of the Chiefs!

Kansas City is enjoying its third Super Bowl appearance in four seasons and there’s nothing better than sharing the excitement of Chiefs Kingdom.

Follow me here as I spend Super Bowl week in Phoenix. You’ll find my stories, social-media posts, answers to all kinds of questions and lots of fun content you won’t always see on TV.

Thanks for stopping by, and be sure to check back throughout the week.

Monday, Feb. 6

Super Bowl week is here!

VIDEO | Dia checks in from Phoenix

READ | Chiefs Kingdom touches down in Phoenix

Sunday, Feb. 5

Today was a travel day:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.