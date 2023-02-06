Chiefs Super Bowl diary: KSHB 41 Anchor Dia Wall provides updates from Phoenix

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hey, y’all!
What a time to be covering the Kansas City Chiefs for KSHB 41— your Home of the Chiefs!
Kansas City is enjoying its third Super Bowl appearance in four seasons and there’s nothing better than sharing the excitement of Chiefs Kingdom.
Follow me here as I spend Super Bowl week in Phoenix. You’ll find my stories, social-media posts, answers to all kinds of questions and lots of fun content you won’t always see on TV.
Thanks for stopping by, and be sure to check back throughout the week.
Monday, Feb. 6
Super Bowl week is here!
VIDEO | Dia checks in from Phoenix
READ | Chiefs Kingdom touches down in Phoenix
See ya soon, KC! 😉 https://t.co/BDxToIxlc8— Dia Wall (@DiaWall) February 6, 2023
Good morning KC! 👋🏽@NewsPhotogAl & I are starting fast & furious this Monday…— Dia Wall (@DiaWall) February 6, 2023
Live in 12 minutes on @KSHB41 News Today! Headed to Glendale to check out the host city. Then, you know I’ve got some food on deck with a fun, #ChiefsKingdom twist! 😋
Who’s with me?! pic.twitter.com/aZBbVl0tVd
Sunday, Feb. 5
Today was a travel day:
From KC to Phoenix! ✈️— Dia Wall (@DiaWall) February 6, 2023
Shout out to Ms. Donna & Mr. Tim who let me sit with them on the flight. Meet them & a few more Chiefs fans ❤️💛 tomorrow morning on @KSHB41 at 6am‼️
Let’s get ready to have some #SuperBowlLVII fun, y’all ☺️ pic.twitter.com/nLHgLh2IHE
