Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster expects offense to start strong: 'I like where we're at'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2022 NFL season has arrived, but is the Kansas City Chiefs' offense ready?

The Chiefs have focused in recent years on improving the defense or the offensive line last offseason.

As the Chiefs prepare to open the season Sunday at Arizona, a major focus will be on the wide receivers and how comfortable quarterback Patrick Mahomes is with them.

The Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, but added JuJu Smith Schuster , Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson and Skyy Moore to the mix.

Smith-Schuster, who is entering his sixth NFL season and first in Kansas City, said he's ready to show Chiefs Kingdom what he and the offense can do.

"I like where we're at," he said. "If you look at preseason, we've had all our opening drives we went out and put points on the board. We had two drives where we went down and put points on the board, and I like where we're at. I think we're on a path where that's just the name of the game, that's our nature, that's part of us, so I'm super excited, not nervous at all and just happy man, just to be here."

Last season didn't end the way the Chiefs hoped with an overtime loss to Cincinnati in the AFC Championship Game, but after reaching the conference title game in each of Mahomes' seasons as a starter the bar has been set high.

"We have a lot of new guys and we have some guys that we've had for a long time, and you don't want to get complacent with where you're at," Mahomes said. "You want to make sure you're getting better and better. We have to set that example and keep that edge so that the guys that have come in here, they understand that and know how to get better, so we can start off this Week 1 and hopefully get a win but we can keep building as the season goes on."

Mahomes also apologized to fantasy football users Wednesday, noting that in previous years tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill were reliable fantasy-points producers.

This season, Mahomes said with so much talent in the wide-receiver room, fans will see a different player stand out each week.