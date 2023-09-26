Border Showdown update: Tip time announced for Mizzou at Kansas men’s hoops

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The latest installment in the Mizzou/Kansas men’s basketball rivalry will tip off at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9.

The Jayhawks released more details about the team’s schedule Tuesday, including the start time and broadcast information for the Border Showdown against the Tigers, which will air on ESPN.

The two teams, who were heated conference rivalries for generations before Mizzou left for the SEC, resumed their men’s basketball series in 2021.

During the first game in December 2021 in Lawrence, KU clobbered the Tigers. It was a similar story last December in Columbia, where the Jayhawks cruised again.

Mizzou lost those games by 37 points and 28 points, but will hope for a better showing this season at Allen Fieldhouse.

The Tigers and Jayhawks also played an exhibition game, which benefited Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts, in October 2017.

Other highlights from KU’s schedule announcement:



The Jayhawks will appear on ESPN’s Big Monday three times — Jan. 22 against Cincinnati, Feb. 5 at Kansas State and Feb. 12 at Texas Tech — with tipoff scheduled for 8 p.m. for all three games;

CBS will air two of Kansas’ Big 12 conference games — Saturday, Jan. 6, vs. TCU (1 p.m.) and Saturday, Jan. 27, at Iowa State (12:30 p.m.);

Kansas plays Kentucky on Tuesday, Nov. 14, in the Champions Classic in Chicago on ESPN with the tip time still to be determined;

The Jayhawks will face the winner between Marquette and UCLA in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational on Tuesday, Nov. 21, assuming Bill Self’s crew takes care of Chaminade in the Monday, Nov. 20, tourney opener;

KU hosts Connecticut in a battle of the last two NCAA national champions at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, on ESPN2;

Self’s squad plays on Saturday, Dec. 16, at Indiana, but the tipoff and broadcast info have yet to be released.

KU has appeared on ESPN’s Big Monday 100 times, going 47-1 at home and 31-21 on the road, since the Big 12 was formed for the 1996-97 season.

The Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament is scheduled for March 12-16 at the T-Mobile Center in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

The Tigers had previously announced the date for the KU game and also will play Seton Hall on Sunday, Dec. 17, at the T-Mobile Center.

