Kansas’ Bill Self to miss Thursday's game against Howard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — University of Kansas men’s basketball head coach Bill Self will miss Thursday’s Round of 64 game against Howard University, the school announced Thursday.

He is continuing to “progress well,” according to a press release from KU.

Assistant coach Norm Roberts will continue to serve as the acting head coach.

Roberts has gone 6-1 this season in place of Self.

Self was hospitalized March 8 for chest tightness and balance concerns, which forced him to miss the entirety of the Big 12 Tournament .

He was discharged from the University of Kansas Health System Sunday after undergoing a standard heart catheterization and having two stents placed for the treatment of blocked arteries. Self was said to be in “good condition” and “expected to make a full recovery” after being discharged.

Roberts told media members Tuesday that Self traveled to Des Moines with his family before the team's arrival after it was revealed that Self was not on the team bus when it arrived in the city that same day.

Roberts was “hopeful” that Self would return to the sideline for Thursday’s game. Self wasn’t at the podium for Wednesday’s media availability but Roberts clarified that the head coach was “doing good.”

The Jayhawks are set to play against Howard at 1 p.m. to continue their National Championship defense.

