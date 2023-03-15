KU’s Bill Self still day-to-day; Norm Roberts ‘hopeful’ that Self will return for Thursday’s game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas men's basketball assistant coach Norm Roberts provided an update on the status of head coach Bill Self during Wednesday’s media availability in Des Moines, Iowa.

Self is still day-to-day and Roberts is “hopeful” that Self will return to the sideline for Thursday’s Round of 64 matchup against Howard University.

He has attended all practices and meetings since Tuesday, according to Roberts.

“If you ask our guys, he got after them pretty good today,” Roberts said.

Roberts said Self is still “getting his rest,” which is why he wasn’t at the podium Wednesday.

“He’s doing good, though,” Roberts clarified.

Self was hospitalized March 8 for chest tightness and balance concerns, causing him to miss the entirety of the Big 12 Tournament .

He was discharged from the University of Kansas Health System Sunday after undergoing a standard heart catheterization and having two stents placed for the treatment of blocked arteries.

Self was not on the team bus when it arrived in Des Moines on Tuesday. Roberts told media members that Self traveled to the city with his family before the team's arrival.

Roberts also mentioned Wednesday that redshirt senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr. was a full participant at practice.

McCullar missed the Big 12 Championship against the Texas Longhorns due to back spasms. The Jayhawks ended up losing that game by 20 points , failing to win the Big 12 Championship for a second consecutive year.

“It’s huge,” Roberts said about McCullar returning to the team. “You’re talking about one of the best defensive players in the country.”

