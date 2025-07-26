KU men's basketball coach Bill Self released from hospital Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — University of Kansas men's basketball head coach Bill Self was released from Lawrence Memorial Hospital on Saturday, two days after he had two stents inserted.

“I want to thank all the amazing doctors and nurses at LMH Health for the excellent care I received during my stay there," Self said in a statement released on Saturday. "I feel strong and am excited to be home."

The winningest coach in Kansas men's basketball history also said he is looking forward to prepping for this upcoming season, which would be his 23rd with the Jayhawks.

Two years ago, Self was hospitalized for chest tightness and balance concerns just before the Big 12 Tournament. He underwent a standard heart catheterization and had two stents placed for the treatment of blocked arteries.

As a result, he did not coach during the Big 12 Tournament or the NCAA Tournament.

