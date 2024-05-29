'Our best days are ahead': KU extends AD Travis Goff’s contract through 2031

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — University of Kansas Director of Athletics Travis Goff has agreed to stay in Lawrence through May 31, 2031.

The Jayhawks announced Wednesday Goff agreed to a 7-year contract that increases his base salary to $1.3 million.

Goff originally signed a five-year deal worth $700,000 annually.

The AD said his alma mater is “responsible for so many blessings” in his life, including the privilege of working with the “best coaches and staff in the country” along with the university’s “passionate fanbase” and “inspiring young people.”

Since accepting the AD position in 2021, Goff has hired football coach Lance Leipold, signed basketball head coach Bill Self to an amended contract, overseen a $50 million renovation of Allen Fieldhouse and has helped raise nearly $300 million to support the Gateway District, per KU.

RELATED | KU Athletics releases plans, renderings for reimagined Memorial Stadium set to open in 2025

Additionally, the university praised Goff for his leadership in negotiating new long-term TV deals, navigating a conference realignment, implementing NIL policies, overhauling student-athlete transfer rules and fostering an environment where athletes have flourished academically.

“I am thankful to Chancellor Girod for his continued trust in our team and I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to continue leading Kansas Athletics through a pivotal time,” Goff said in a statement. “Rest assured, our best days are ahead.”

—