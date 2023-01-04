Watch Now
Mizzou men's basketball announces 3rd-straight sellout home game

L.G. Patterson/AP
The Missouri basketball team is introduced in Mizzou Arena before the start of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Kansas Missouri Basketball
Posted at 9:58 AM, Jan 04, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Missouri men's basketball has announced that the Tigers have sold out their third-straight home game.

The Tigers' upcoming game against Vanderbilt will have a full crowd on Saturday at 11 a.m.

News of the three-game sellout streak comes as the Tigers have taken home as many wins in a row and enter the AP Top 25 poll at No. 20.

Mizzou's first sellout game of the streak was the anticipated Hy-Vee Hoops Border Showdown against Kansas on Dec. 10, which resulted in a 95-67 victory for the Jayhawks.

The sellout trend continued against Kentucky on Dec. 28 as the Tigers won 89-75 in the Southeastern Conference opener, with Kobe Brown putting up 30 points. Brown's performance came on the heels of being named the SEC Player of the Week for his role in leading Mizzou to a blowout Braggin Rights victory against Illinois.

Mizzou basketball's next three home games will be against Arkansas on Jan. 18, Alabama on Jan. 21 and Iowa State on Jan. 28. All three teams are currently ranked in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

Tickets can be purchased online.

Before Mizzou has a packed house against Vanderbilt, the team will face Arkansas, currently ranked 13th in the country in the latest AP Poll, in Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

