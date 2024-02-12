Chiefs coach Andy Reid on specter of retirement: ‘Haven’t even thought about it’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Andy Reid will turn 66 years old shortly after NFL free agency starts in mid-March.

Certainly, he’s amassed enough fortune to ride into the sunset and no one would blame him if he did so after back-to-back Super Bowl championships, like John Elway in the late 1990s around the time Reid launched his head-coaching career.

But Andy Reid isn’t retiring, not in the middle of a Kansas City Chiefs dynasty with one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history at the offense's helm.

He said as much after Sunday’s overtime win against San Francisco in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and reiterated his intent to keep coaching Kansas City during the champions’ press conference Monday morning, a day after the Chiefs cemented a dynasty with their third Super Bowl title in the last five seasons.

“Yep,” Reid said when asked by ESPN’s Adam Teicher if he was indeed returning before deadpanning, “to hang with you.”

Of course, that probably won’t stop the questions if the last few years are any indication. The only guy who doesn’t seem to be contemplating an NFL future without Andy Reid seems to be Reid himself.

“I honestly haven’t even thought about it, but I get asked it,” he said. “I’m still kind of in awe of the game and what went on there. I really haven’t thought why or what or anything else, but people keep asking me.”

People also keep speculating. (Turn away, Mike Florio!)

Reid noted that with Pete Carroll’s exit to a front-office role in Seattle and the end of the Bill Belichick era in New England, he understands the queries.

“I’m the old guy now, so I guess I’m going to be asked that,” Reid said. “But I really haven’t gone there. I haven’t thought about it.”

He and tight end Travis Kelce — who also has been the subject of retirement speculation, though he also said he wants to come back and chase a three-peat — said as much as the playoffs began, but some people apparently needed to hear it again.

Reid, who still has two years remaining on his current contract, may actually get a raise and sign an extension, according to CBS Sports. In other words, the opposite of retirement.

He is 258-144-1 overall in his career during the regular season, 130-93-1 in 14 years with Philadelphia and 128-51 in 11 seasons with Kansas City.

Reid also boasts a 26-16 postseason record, including 16-7 with the Chiefs. That's the second-most playoff wins in NFL history behind only Belichick.

Reid, who ranks fourth in NFL history in regular-season wins and overall wins (284), is the winningest active coach in the NFL after Belichick failed to land a new gig after he and the Patriots parted ways.

With the Super Bowl LVIII victory, Reid moved into a tie for third all-time with Bill Walsh and Joe Gibbs. He trails only Belichick (six) and Chuck Noll (four) in Super Bowl wins in NFL history.

