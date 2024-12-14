Chiefs activate K Harrison Butker from injured reserve, will kick against Cleveland on Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have activated kicker Harrison Butker from injured reserve, the team announced Saturday.

With the activation of Butker, the Chiefs waived kicker Matthew Wright.

Wright signed with the team's practice squad in late November after kicker Spencer Shrader, who had been filling in for Butker, suffered a hamstring injury.

On Sunday, Wright helped seal a win over AFC West rival the Los Angeles Chargers.

The game-winning kick earned Wright AFC Special Teams Player of the Week on Wednesday.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero first reported the news of Butker's activation on Saturday morning.

Butker will kick against the Cleveland Browns, Pelissero said.

He'd been on injured reserve since Nov. 15 after suffering an injury to his left knee during a practice.

He underwent surgery and missed four games.

—

