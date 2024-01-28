Chiefs Live Blog | Anticipation builds in KC for Sunday's AFC Championship game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's AFC Championship game day and Chiefs Kingdom is gearing up to take on the Ravens.

Follow along with KSHB 41 News for live updates before the Chiefs and Ravens kick off at 2 p.m. Central Standard Time at M&T Bank Stadium.

—

7 A.M. | The sun will arrive this afternoon for those out and about to watch the championship game.

It's GAMEDAY, #chiefskingdom!!! Who's ready for some sunshine?? The fog & low clouds will slowly peel back this afternoon, bringing that clear sky that is currently in Kansas over to Missouri!@kshb41 pic.twitter.com/KzC2YPY3pA — Lindsey Anderson (@lnanderson) January 28, 2024

But some Chiefs fans will already be out before the sun comes out! Pegah's Family Restaurant, with locations in Shawnee and Lenexa, is expecting Chiefs Kingdom to show up in full-force due to the 'Pacheco effect.'

Chiefs Kingdom flocks Pegah's thanks to 'Pacheco effect'

6:45 A.M. | We're not used to having the AFC Championship take place away from Kansas City, but KSHB 41 News will still have crews all over to be with fans as they watch the game at 2 p.m.

KSHB 41

As the Home of the Chiefs, KSHB 41 sent a news crew, including sports anchor Aaron Ladd, to Baltimore to bring you coverage of the excitement at and around M&T Bank Stadium.

Baltimore prepares to host Chiefs vs. Ravens Sunday

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas has also arrived to Baltimore for Sunday afternoon's high-stakes game.

Made it safely out east with thousands of other @Chiefs fans, including Rachel, a Kansas Citian serving as a national leader helping reshape the way people experience and understand Down syndrome.



As you can see, we’re both excited for the game and her outstanding work. pic.twitter.com/GLrHRetjhK — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) January 28, 2024

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Saturday that wide receiver Kadarius Toney will not take the field in Baltimore due to a hip injury and for personal reasons. NFL correspondent James Palmer reports that the personal aspect of the designation came from the birth of Toney's first child — a baby girl.

Kadarius Toney had his first child tonight. A baby girl. That's where the personal part of his designation came from. He's also dealing with a hip injury that is keeping him out tomorrow. https://t.co/XxkqM7qI6s — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 28, 2024

While Toney is out, running back Isiah Pacheco will reportedly play in Baltimore, per NFL insider Adam Schefter.

#Chiefs All-Pro guard Joe Thuney received varying opinions for his pectoral injury, sources say. Some experts believe it’s torn, others believe it’s a strain. Surgery is being considered. If KC advances to the Super Bowl, Thuney isn’t ruled out, but he’s considered a long-shot. pic.twitter.com/UIw9NSLK8T — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 28, 2024

—