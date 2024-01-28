Watch Now
Chiefs Live Blog | Anticipation builds in KC for Sunday's AFC Championship game

Chiefs vs Ravens
KSHB 41 News
Posted at 6:42 AM, Jan 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-28 08:05:11-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's AFC Championship game day and Chiefs Kingdom is gearing up to take on the Ravens.

Follow along with KSHB 41 News for live updates before the Chiefs and Ravens kick off at 2 p.m. Central Standard Time at M&T Bank Stadium.

7 A.M. | The sun will arrive this afternoon for those out and about to watch the championship game.

But some Chiefs fans will already be out before the sun comes out! Pegah's Family Restaurant, with locations in Shawnee and Lenexa, is expecting Chiefs Kingdom to show up in full-force due to the 'Pacheco effect.'

Chiefs Kingdom flocks Pegah's thanks to 'Pacheco effect'

6:45 A.M. | We're not used to having the AFC Championship take place away from Kansas City, but KSHB 41 News will still have crews all over to be with fans as they watch the game at 2 p.m.

As the Home of the Chiefs, KSHB 41 sent a news crew, including sports anchor Aaron Ladd, to Baltimore to bring you coverage of the excitement at and around M&T Bank Stadium.

Baltimore prepares to host Chiefs vs. Ravens Sunday

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas has also arrived to Baltimore for Sunday afternoon's high-stakes game.

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Saturday that wide receiver Kadarius Toney will not take the field in Baltimore due to a hip injury and for personal reasons. NFL correspondent James Palmer reports that the personal aspect of the designation came from the birth of Toney's first child — a baby girl.

While Toney is out, running back Isiah Pacheco will reportedly play in Baltimore, per NFL insider Adam Schefter.

