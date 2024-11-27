Chiefs RB Pacheco, DE Omenihu appear poised to play Friday vs Raiders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs could soon get back two key pieces of last year’s roster.

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters Wednesday that running back Isiah Pacheo and defensive end Charles Omenihu will play “if they’re good after today.”

The Chiefs are set to take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Black Friday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Pregame coverage on KSHB 41 starts at 1 p.m.

Fans in the Kansas City area can watch the game for free on KSHB 41, with kickoff slated for 2 p.m.

Omenihu has been sidelined since last year’s AFC Championship Game when he tore his ACL.

Pacheco fractured his fibula in the team’s Week 2 win in September over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The pair were cleared to return to practice earlier this month, opening the window for them to come off the team’s injured list.

