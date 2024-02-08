Chiefs TE Travis Kelce offers his perspective on public’s fascination with his relationship with Taylor Swift

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Taylor Swift famously shouted out Travis Kelce during a concert in Argentina, tweaking the lyrics to her song “Karma” to include a sly nod to her new boyfriend on the Chiefs.

Kelce had traveled to Buenos Aires on the Kansas City Chiefs’ bye week to catch part of the international leg of her hugely successful “Eras Tour,” which has moved on to Japan this week.

During a press conference Thursday in Las Vegas ahead of Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, Kelce was asked to finish a lyric: “Karma is a guy on the ...,” a reporter sang.

“Chiefs, of course,” Kelce replied with his trademark devilish grin.

When pressed to keep singing the song, Kelce paused and smiled before deadpanning, “What’s the second question?”

Kelce’s relationship with Swift has garnered international interest, generating headlines for months after she attended her first Chiefs game on Sept. 24 — and 11 more games since, including all three postseason games so far.

He weighed in on the public’s fascination.

“I think the values that we stand for and just who we are as people,” Kelce said. “We love to shine light on others, shine light around the people that help and support us and, on top of that, I feel like we both have just a love for life.”

Swift, who wraps up the Tokyo leg of her tour Saturday night before resuming at the end of next week in Australia, is expected to fly to Vegas to watch Kelce's Chiefs vie for a third Super Bowl title in the last five seasons Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Other players — including his Tight End U pal and fellow stud tight end, George Kittle of the Niners — also have fielded questions about Kelce’s relationship.

“While it might seem to all of us it could be a distraction, it might not be to him,” Kittle said. “Travis is a mature man. He knows how to handle his business and I think he puts football over everything. You can just tell, he’s obviously playing in the Super Bowl so he knows how to handle anything off the field.”

Asked if he could imagine being in Kelce’s position with the scrutiny his love life — and Swift’s — has garnered, Kittle said, “No, I can grasp my head around it. At some point in the offseason, I’ll probably have to grab a beer and talk to him about it. Can I say that? I think so. I’m 30.”

