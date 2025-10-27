Chiefs to host Commanders on Monday Night Football

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Washington Commanders tonight on Monday Night Football.

The Chiefs are still riding high after their 31-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium last week.

Commanders starting quarterback Jayden Daniels will not play in tonight's game due to an injury.

His back-up, Marcus Mariota, has a history with the Chiefs.

In 2018, he led the Tennessee Titans to a come-from-behind victory over the Chiefs in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs.

Parking lots for tonight's game open at 3 p.m.

All GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium gates will open at 5:30 p.m. for the 7:15 p.m. kickoff.

Gates for guests with tickets on the CommunityAmerica Club level will open at 5 p.m.

Former Chiefs tackle Eric Fisher will serve as this week's Drum Honoree.

Fisher was selected first overall by the Chiefs in the 2013 NFL Draft.

He spent eight seasons with the Chiefs.

Retired United States Air Force Master Sergeant Robert Carter will perform the national anthem.

At halftime, Sofronio Vasquez, the season 26 winner of The Voice, will perform America the Beautiful.

Here is a closer look at the game schedule for tonight:

