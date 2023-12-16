Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross ruled out for Sunday's game vs. Patriots

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross is ruled out for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.

The NFL suspended Ross for six games, but he was eligible to return after the Chiefs' Dec. 10 game vs. the Buffalo Bills, which ended in a 20-17 loss for Kansas City.

Ross was placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List in October after he was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery and felony criminal damage between $1,000-$25,000.

Court documents state that on Oct. 23, Ross' then-girlfriend told police he was upset over something he found on her cellphone.

Ross reportedly told her to leave and later threw her to the ground and threw items at her, per court documents.

The Chiefs wide receiver reached a diversion agreement with Johnson County, Kansas, prosecutors on Nov. 22.

Despite his suspension lifting, Ross will not play in New England.

Kansas City running back Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) and left tackle Donovan Smith (neck) will miss their second-consecutive game Sunday due to injuries.

The Chiefs announced Saturday that the club signed practice squad player safety Deon Bush to an active roster contract. Kansas City also activated practice squad players nose tackle Mike Pennel and running back Deneric Prince through standard elevation.

The Chiefs waived LB Darius Harris, the club announced in a social media post.

The Kansas City Chiefs will play the New England Patriots at noon on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.