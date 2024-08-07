‘If people don’t agree, they don’t agree’: Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker stands by speech

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Months after delivering a commencement speech at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker spoke on the mixed reaction his remarks received.

When first asked to speak at the graduation, he said he wasn’t necessarily thrilled as he doesn’t want to be known as a commencement speaker — Butker spoke at Georgia Tech, his alma mater, in 2023.

Nevertheless, he said after much deliberation, he decided he was going to prepare over several months and “stand behind what it is I’m saying.”

The self-proclaimed introvert said while he tries to protect his privacy as often as he can, he understands the magnitude of the platform he’s been given.

“Seven years in in the league having this platform, I’ve just decided, you know what, there’s things that I believe wholeheartedly that I think would make this world a better place, and I’m gonna preach that,” Butker told reporters Wednesday at the team's training camp. “And if people don’t agree, they don’t agree. But I’m going to continue to say what I believe to be true and love everyone along the way.”

Butker caught flack for his comments about what some of the graduating women may be looking forward to after graduation.

RELATED | Kansas City 'separates' with employee who posted since-deleted post on Harrison Butker

“How many of you are sitting here now, about to cross this stage, and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you’re going to get in your career?" Butker said about twelve minutes into his speech. "Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world."

He said he was “not at all” trying to put women down in his speech.

In fact, he explained he was “coming from a place of love” and was “intentional" with his words.

While some teammates were outwardly vocal about disagreeing with Butker’s point of view, the kicker said the aftermath only brought the team closer.

“Ever since that speech, there’ve been tons of conversations in the locker room with guys just connecting and trying to understand each other,” Butker said. “And I think it’s been a beautiful thing to see. … I mean, there’s not many sports where you have 50-100 guys with a bunch of different beliefs and we’re all fighting together to win.”

Standing behind his words, Butker said he will continue to respect all viewpoints as the world is better “if people are open and they’re not afraid to share their viewpoints.”

Wednesday marked the team’s final practice before KC’s first preseason game.

Butker said he sees the offseason as a time to “just represent me as Harrison Butker, as a faithful Catholic,” but the season is a time of focus.

“… When it gets to the season, I try to focus as much as I can on football and not being a distraction from the Chiefs," he said.

The Chiefs-Jaguars preseason game can be found on 38 the Spot.

—