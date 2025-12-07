Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LIVE BLOG | Chiefs fans bundle up for cold Sunday Night Football game against Texans

Peter Aiken
<p>Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) threw a pass down field during the first half against the Houston Texans on August 9, 2018, in a preseason game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.</p>
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs (6-6) and Houston Texans (7-5) are facing off on Sunday Night Football from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Tonight is a must-win if Kansas City hopes to stay in the playoff hunt.

UPDATE, 4:35 p.m. | KSHB 41's McKenzie Nelson and Mick Shaffer captured several player and coach arrivals, including Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones, Creed Humphrey, Harrison Butker, Steve Spagnuolo and Andy Reid.

UPDATE, 4:25 p.m. | KSHB 41's Olivia Acree was out at the stadium early Sunday. She spoke with fans about how they planned to stay warm for a long day of tailgating.

Chiefs fans bundle up to tailgate ahead of Sunday Night Football

UPDATE, 4:20 p.m. | You can watch press conference clips from the past week with head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and others below.

Chiefs Andy Reid offers injury update ahead of Houston Texans game
Chiefs DT Chris Jones says there's a sense of urgency amongst everyone.
Chiefs OC Matt Nagy says the team has to stop the penalties
Chiefs CB Trent McDuffie says this week is all about fine-tuning
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes says team will have to utilize everything it has to win
Chiefs C Creed Humphrey says consistency will get the results they hope
Chiefs HC Andy Reid says tackle Josh Simmons will be placed on IR after wrist surgery
