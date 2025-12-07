LIVE BLOG | Chiefs fans bundle up for cold Sunday Night Football game against Texans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs (6-6) and Houston Texans (7-5) are facing off on Sunday Night Football from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Tonight is a must-win if Kansas City hopes to stay in the playoff hunt.
LINK | Chiefs provide tips for fans as freezing temperatures expected for Sunday night’s game against Texans
LINK | Chiefs announce important times, fan information for SNF matchup against Texans
—
UPDATE, 4:35 p.m. | KSHB 41's McKenzie Nelson and Mick Shaffer captured several player and coach arrivals, including Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones, Creed Humphrey, Harrison Butker, Steve Spagnuolo and Andy Reid.
Patrick Mahomes is locked in 🔒 #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/jiTDeAFhvq— McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) December 7, 2025
Chris Jones also goes by CJ. At least for this tweet. pic.twitter.com/8Hhqk2m51l— Mick Shaffer (@mickshaffer) December 7, 2025
Center of attention pic.twitter.com/4pYjErWp99— Mick Shaffer (@mickshaffer) December 7, 2025
Harrison Butker with his foot in the door. pic.twitter.com/meoPaZouCh— Mick Shaffer (@mickshaffer) December 7, 2025
You heard Steve Spagnuolo, stay warm! #chiefskingdom pic.twitter.com/B1YmJh7qcQ— McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) December 7, 2025
Big Red energy. Andy Reid is here #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/5KPXmQIDVi— McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) December 7, 2025
UPDATE, 4:25 p.m. | KSHB 41's Olivia Acree was out at the stadium early Sunday. She spoke with fans about how they planned to stay warm for a long day of tailgating.
UPDATE, 4:20 p.m. | You can watch press conference clips from the past week with head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and others below.
—