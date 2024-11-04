New DE Joshua Uche set to debut for Chiefs in MNF showdown with Tampa Bay

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — New Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Joshua Uche will make his debut on a sloppy field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs sent a sixth-round pick to New England for Uche on Monday to reinforce its defensive line.

Much like DeAndre Hopkins, who was acquired in a trade with Tennessee last week, Uche will be active immediately with his new club.

Two-time reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City enters Monday as the only unbeaten team in the NFL, but they’ve dealt with plenty of roster attrition in 2024, a trend that continues.

Three Chiefs players — wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring), defensive end Mike Danna (pectoral) and safety Nazeeh Johnson (concussion) — had previously been ruled out, according to the official injury report.

Smith-Schuster and Danna, who practiced in a limited capacity all week, missed last week’s win at Las Vegas as well.

Johnson, who participated in some practice activities Friday and Saturday, was injured early in the second quarter against the Raiders.

Kansas City also will be without tight end Jared Wiley, who landed on injured reserve with a torn ACL, for the first time this season.

No other Chiefs players carried an injury designation in the Week 9 rematch of Super Bowl LV.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, guard C.J. Hanson, offensive tackle Ethan Driskell and defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu are inactive, joining the trio who’d been ruled out.

Five Buccaneers players were listed as questionable, but four — running back Bucky Irving (toe), wide receiver Sterling Shepard (hamstring), defensive back Tykee Smith (concussion) and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot) — are active for the game.

Only wide receiver Jalen McMillan (hamstring) landed on the inactive list from that quintet.

Tampa Bay listed wide receiver Mike Evans (hamstring) out along with long snapper Evan Deckers (hamstring) and defensive tackle Greg Gaines (calf) as out, while tight end Devin Culp, linebacker Antonio Grier, guard Royce Newman and linebacker Jose Ramirez also are inactive.

