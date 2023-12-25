RB Josh Jacobs, TE Michael Mayer out for Las Vegas at Kansas City; WR Justyn Ross active

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs and tight end Michael Mayer are officially inactive for Monday’s Christmas Day rivalry showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Jacobs had 20 carries for 110 yards and a touchdown and added four catches for 15 yards in Las Vegas’ 31-17 loss in late November at Allegiant Stadium.

For the Chiefs, left tackle Donovan Smith (neck) will miss his third straight game, but Justyn Ross is active for the first time since his arrest for domestic violence after Skyy Moore landed on injured reserve.

Ross reached a diversion agreement in the criminal case and served a six-game suspension.

Smith was ruled out Saturday on the final official injury report along with wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hip) and running back Jerick McKinnon (groin), who will miss the rest of the regular season after he was placed on injured reserve Sunday.

Defensive tackles Matt Dickerson and Neil Farrell Jr., defensive ends Malik Herring and BJ Thompson, and cornerback Nic Jones also are inactive for Kansas City.

Dickerson had established a rotational role, but he’s now been inactive the last two games with defensive tackle Mike Pennel elevated from the practice squad.

Wide receiver Montrell Washington also is a practice-squad elevation for the game.

Washington has appeared in five games this season, averaging 7.6 yards on eight punt returns.

His inclusion on the game-day roster could allow Richie James Jr., who has taken over return duties after returning from a knee injury, to see an expanded role with the offense, especially with Mecole Hardman Jr. still on injured reserve.

The other Raiders inactives are quarterback Brian Hoyer, center Hronnis Grasu, tackle Brandon Parker, tight end Jesper Horsted and defensive tackle Byron Young.

