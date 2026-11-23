KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County, including Independence. Share your story idea with Tod .

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The Kansas City Current added to the city’s championship sports legacy Saturday, besting the Washington Spirit in the NWSL Championship Game for the club’s first title.

The city’s first NWSL franchise, FC Kansas City, won back-to-back titles in 2013 and 2014, but the 2-1 victory at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., a de facto home game for the Spirit, was the first since the Current were established ahead of the 2021 season.

Patrick Mahomes — who is part of the ownership group along with Brittany Mahomes, his wife — was pumped, donning a teal Current jersey for his postgame press conference Sunday after the Chiefs dispatched the Arizona Cardinals 34-7 at Arrowhead Stadium.

Reed Hoffmann/AP Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, right, and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, co-owners of the Kansas City Current soccer team, attend opening ceremonies at the new CPKC Stadium before their team's match against the Portland Thorns, Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

“I watched the first half,” he said. “Then, I watched like the last — I would say 10 minutes because it was an 80th minute, but it ended up being like 30 minutes," Mahomes said. "But it was really cool to see them win that championship, man. Knowing how hard they worked, and some of those girls have been here since the beginning when we got the team back to Kansas City. Just to see the excitement on their faces, it's going to be amazing for the city, and I'm excited for them to be able to celebrate with it.”

RELATED | Fans pack Current Landing as team clinches NWSL title

Mahomes even briefly spoke with the team after the game.

“I talked to them on a FaceTime after the game,” Mahomes said. “Yeah, I did not talk to them pregame. No, I let them kind of go out there and handle it themselves.”

Brittany Mahomes was in Washington for the game along with majority owners Angie and Chris Long.

“I wish I could have been there in person,” Mahomes said. “Obviously, (I) couldn't be. But at the same time, we were there and watching with a late-night snack with the Chiefs. Everybody was hyped up to see the Current bring a championship back home to Kansas City.”

RELATED | Current return to Kansas City as NWSL champions ahead of Tuesday celebration

Coach Andy Reid, who has won three Super Bowl championships alongside Mahomes in the last seven seasons, opened his postgame press conference acknowledging the win as well.

“First of all, congratulations to the KC Current for the big win yesterday,” Reid said. “What a great job they did.”

Some of the loudest non-touchdown cheers of the day came between the first and second quarters when the Chiefs acknowledged the Current’s championship on in-stadium videoboards.

The Kansas City Current Championship March, Rally and Concert, which will feature the Chainsmokers performing at CPKC Stadium, is set for 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the Berkley Riverfront.

Can't make it in person? Don't worry, Patrick, we'll bring you all the sights and sounds Tuesday as the official broadcast partner of the Current on KSHB 41.

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