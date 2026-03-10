Report: Former Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco heading to Detroit Lions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is reportedly heading to Detroit, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero reports Pacheco is due north after the Lions traded David Montgomery to the Texans.

Pacheco, 27, now joins Jahmyr Gibbs in the backfield, which some social media comments say could be a potentially dangerous combo.

The running back spent four years with Kansas City after he was selected as the second of three seventh-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

During his time in KC, Pacheco recorded the second-most postseason rushing yards (547 yards in 10 games), third-most postseason rushing touchdowns in team history (4), most rushing attempts in franchise history (121) and the second-most rushing touchdowns (5) among league rookies in 2022.

Pacheco reportedly elected free agency last week.

Other recent Chiefs news includes the return of Travis Kelce and Tyquan Thornton, departure of Jaylen Watson, trade of Trent McDuffie and the signings of safety Alohi Gilman and running back Kenneth Walker III.

