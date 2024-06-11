Travis Kelce speaks on preparing for life after football, has no timeline on retirement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Though Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is set to turn 35 in October, he described himself as being like a "little kid" when still enjoying the grind of being an NFL football player.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Kelce said he plans to play until he's no longer able to, and hopes he doesn't stop anytime soon.

"I'm still a little kid when I come into this building," Kelce said. "I know I'm 34 years old, about to be 35, but I have a love to do this right here. In the middle of the heat in June. I love coming to work every single day and doing this, so I'm gonna do it until the wheels fall off."

Still, Kelce understands he has to make sure he's set up for once his football career comes to an end.

"This will always be my main focus, but outside of that, football ends for everybody," Kelce said. "So kinda dipping your toes in the water and seeing what you like in different areas, in different career fields."

Kelce has already branched out into the entertainment world, hosting Saturday Night Live last year, as well as a new show called "Are You Smarter than a Celebrity."

Alongside his brother Jason Kelce, who retired from the NFL after the past season, he also hosts a successful podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, which garners thousands of views per episode.

He's even set to star in an FX” horror drama called “Grotesquerie" this year.

Kelce and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes plan to venture into the culinary world when they open their steakhouse 1587 Prime at the Loews Kansas City Hotel next year.

"I can definitely understand that it's [his NFL career's] toward the end of the world than it is the beginning of it," Kelce said. "I just gotta make sure I'm set up for after football as well."

But for now, Kelce doesn't have a timeline for retirement.

"I really can't put a time frame on it," Kelce said. "I love coming to work every single day."

