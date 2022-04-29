Kansas City Chiefs’ Clark Hunt hopeful of landing international game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rumors have circled among Chiefs Kingdom that this could be the year the team once again travels across the pond to play a game in Europe.

Late last year , the NFL granted several teams the ability to market in specific countries. For the Chiefs, those countries included Germany and Mexico.

With one game already earmarked this season to be played in Germany that will include the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the only question remaining is who the Bucs will play.

“I’m hopeful we’ll be one of them (this year),” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said in a Friday news conference. “If we’re not selected this year, I think we’ll be selected in the next two or three years.

“Obviously, we would be excited to play in Germany if the opportunity presents itself,” Hunt said.

WATCH: Clark Hunt news conference



The Buccaneers are among the teams the Chiefs are set to play in 2022.

The league planned an official announcement of the international schedule on May 4.

During the opening night of the 2022 NFL Draft, the league announced the Chiefs would host the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 on Sept. 15, a Thursday night in prime time.

—

