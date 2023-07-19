Kansas City Chiefs enter broadcast partnership to air select games in European markets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As part of the Kansas City Chiefs’ marketing push in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, the team announced Wednesday it’s reached a deal to broadcast select games in Europe.

The team is partnering with RTL Germany to feature the Chiefs preseason games on Sunday, Aug. 13 and Saturday, Aug. 26, on the German TV channel NITRO. The partnership allows Chiefs and football fans in Germany to watch the games over-the-air and on social.

In Dec. 2021, the NFL granted the Chiefs marketing opportunities in Germany along with the Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That marketing footprint was expanded in April to additional European counties.

Earlier this year, the NFL announced the Chiefs will play the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 5 in Frankfurt, Germany.

“There is so much excitement inside the organization and within Chiefs Kingdom for our expansion into Germany, especially with the upcoming Frankfurt game in November,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said Wednesday in a release. “Our agreement with RTL Germany and its multiple distribution platforms ensures that Chiefs Kingdom will be in homes and on countless streaming devices throughout Germany, Austria and Switzerland this preseason.”

Closer to home in Kansas City, all three Chiefs preseason games can be seen on KSHB 41, starting with the team’s noon game on Sunday, Aug. 13 at the New Orleans Saints.

