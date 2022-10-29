Watch Now
SportsLocal SportsKC Current

Actions

Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. proclaims Oct. 29 Kansas City Current Day

tealunionstation.jpeg
Dan Cohen/KSHB 41 News
tealunionstation.jpeg
Posted at 3:22 PM, Oct 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-29 16:37:30-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. announced via social media Saturday that he has proclaimed Oct. 29 as Kansas City Current Day.

Due to the club’s historic post-season playoff run to the NWSL Championship, White said he proclaimed the day in Jackson County as a way for fans to “cheer our team to victory.”

Current co-owner Chris Long responded to White, saying the team is “so appreciative of this honor.”

“We love our City and are so blessed to represent,” Long tweeted.

In Kansas City, a watch party will be held at Union Station.

In Washington, D.C., a community of loyal fans, who made the over 1,000-mile journey to support #TealRising, will fill the seats at Audi Field.

The NWSL Championship match between the Current and the Portland Thorns kicks off at 7 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock