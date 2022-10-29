Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. proclaims Oct. 29 Kansas City Current Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. announced via social media Saturday that he has proclaimed Oct. 29 as Kansas City Current Day.

Due to the club’s historic post-season playoff run to the NWSL Championship, White said he proclaimed the day in Jackson County as a way for fans to “cheer our team to victory.”

In honor of @thekccurrent’s historic run to the #NWSLChampionship, today I am proclaiming October 29 as “KANSAS CITY CURRENT DAY” in @JacksonCountyMO!



📍@UnionStationKC

📺Team Watch Party

🕠 5:30 pm

🏟️ 7pm on CBS



Let’s cheer our team to victory! #NWSL #CurrentRising pic.twitter.com/YHrdclA48Y — Frank White (@JCEFrankWhite) October 29, 2022

Current co-owner Chris Long responded to White , saying the team is “so appreciative of this honor.”

“We love our City and are so blessed to represent,” Long tweeted.

In Kansas City, a watch party will be held at Union Station.

In Washington, D.C. , a community of loyal fans, who made the over 1,000-mile journey to support #TealRising, will fill the seats at Audi Field.

The NWSL Championship match between the Current and the Portland Thorns kicks off at 7 p.m. CT.

—