Patrick Mahomes offers ‘prayers, support’ for 16-year-old shooting victim Ralph Yarl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes offered his “prayers and support” for 16-year-old shooting victim Ralph Yarl and said he hopes “the justice system does its part” during a virtual news conference Monday as the reigning Super Bowl champions kicked off their offseason program.

“First off, I just want to say my prayers and support are for Ralph and his recovery,” Mahomes said. “You never want these situations to happen, but, especially from the details I’ve gotten from it, it never should have happened. It should have been an easy conversation and both people go on their ways with this kid being able to pick up his family members and being with his family right now and not in the hospital.”

Yarl — an “excellent student and talented musician” at Staley High School, according to North Kansas City School Superintendent Dan Clemens — was shot while attempting to pick up his younger siblings shortly before 10 p.m. on Thursday from a house in the 1100 block of Northeast 115th Terrace.

Instead, he went to a house with the same house number on Northeast 115th Street, where a person at the house shot Yarl twice after he rang the doorbell.

“Hopefully, the justice system does right by him and everyone involved, and we’re able to not have these conversations and we’re able to hold each other accountable for our actions,” Mahomes said.

Yarl was released from the hospital Monday, according to an NBC report via a family attorney.

No charges had been filed in the case as of Monday afternoon, but KCPD Chief of Police Stacey Graves promised a “thorough” investigation Sunday at a press conference that included KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas and Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zach Thompson’s office said it was working with police to “speed up” the criminal-justice process Monday.

“Obviously, more and more details are hopefully going to come out and he makes a full recovery,” Mahomes said. “Then, the justice system does its part and that we’re all held accountable every single day.”

RELATED | Celebrities, athletes, activists weigh in on Yarl shooting

Family, friends and supporters staged a protest Sunday afternoon in the neighborhood where Yarl was shot.

A GoFundMe to help the Yarl family with medical expenses and ongoing care during his recovery had topped $1.64 million by 3 p.m., among other developments Monday.

Mahomes has been outspoken in the past about gun violence.

—