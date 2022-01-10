Reid: Chiefs WR Hill, RB Williams expect to play vs. Steelers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid expressed optimism Monday that wide receiver Tyreek Hill and running back Darrel Williams would be available for Sunday’s playoff game.

Hill was limited to 14 snaps in the regular-season finale at Denver, a 28-24 Chiefs win on Saturday, after injuring his heel during pregame warmups, according to the official snap count for the game.

Williams didn't play in the second half after picking up a toe injury .

Reid said both players were sore after the Broncos game, but they’ve made progress and he anticipates they’ll be able to go in the Wild Card round against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Chiefs host the Steelers at 7:15 p.m. on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who missed the last two games and hasn’t played since suffering a shoulder injury on Dec. 26 during a 36-10 win against Pittsburgh, remains questionable . He’s missed the last two games and also missed five games earlier in the season.

“Really, the only injury is Clyde, and he’s making great progress,” Reid said. “I think we’ll be able to get a little work out of him this week. But we’ll see. We’ll see how the next couple days go.”

Hill set a franchise record with 110 receptions this season. He led Kansas City with 1,239 yards and tied Travis Kelce for the team lead with nine receiving touchdowns.

Williams finished as the Chiefs’ leader in rushing with 558 yards, while Edwards-Helaire had 517 yards rushing.

Williams had far more receiving yards (452) than Edwards-Helaire (129) in route to his first career season with more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage.