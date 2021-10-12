Chiefs reportedly re-sign Elijah McGuire for running back depth

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs added some depth at running back Tuesday, reportedly re-signing Elijah McGuire to the practice squad.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport broke news of the signing.

The #Chiefs have signed RB Elijah McGuire signed to the practice squad, source said. A little depth at the position with Clyde Edwards-Helaire down for a few weeks. McGuire was with KC in 2019 and 2020. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 12, 2021

The Chiefs placed McGuire on injured reserve Aug. 17 then reached an injury settlement Aug. 26, which allowed him to become a free agent.

McGuire, who last played in the NFL in 2018, spent time on Kansas City’s practice squad each of the last two seasons.

He also spent time on the practice squad with Cleveland, Dallas and Miami.

McGuire signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs in March, but he was released after suffering an ankle injury during training camp.

Kansas City sought to add depth at running back after Clyde Edwards-Helaire left Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills with a knee injury.

Edwards-Helaire, who is the Chiefs' leading rusher with 304 yards this season, is expected to miss at least several weeks with a sprained MCL in his left knee, according to Rapoport.

McGuire, a sixth-round pick in 2017 from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, appeared in 24 games, including five starts, for the New York Jets in 2017 and 2018.

He totaled 591 yards on 180 carries with four touchdowns, adding 36 catches for 370 yards and two touchdowns during his time with the Jets.